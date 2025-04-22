Fake Naxalite who threatens bigwigs held

Vizianagaram: In a significant breakthrough, Vizianagaram One Town Police arrested a fake Naxalite who attempted to extort money by sending threat letters in the name of a Maoist leader. The accused, Kucharlapati Venkata Bangarraju from Chinamushidivada village in Pendurthi mandal was arrested.

DSP M Srinivasa Rao said that the accused named himself as Comrade Sayanna alias Birsa, claiming to be the in-charge of People’s War AOB (Agency Operations Base) and North Andhra Action Committee.

He sent threat letters to two prominent individuals in Vizianagaram, demanding Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively. Following complaints, cases were registered and an investigation was launched under the direction of District SP Vakul Jindal.

Using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the police identified Bangarraju and tracked his movements.

He was arrested near Balaji Junction during a routine vehicle check.

Police seized his motorcycle, a mobile phone, revolutionary literature, and a helmet used to conceal his identity. CI S Srinivas, SI B Surendra Naidu, HC A Ramanarao were commended for their swift action.