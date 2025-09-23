Farmers accuse Gorantla tahsildar of demanding bribe

Gorantla: Allegations of corruption once again rocked the revenue department in Sri Sathya Sai district, with farmers accusing Gorantla Tahsildar Maruthi Prasad of demanding land and money for issuing Pattadar Passbooks.

According to complaints submitted to district Collector Syam Prasad, the Tahsildar allegedly insisted that two acres of land be registered in his favor through middlemen before processing passbook application of a farmer. The case came to light when Lakshminarasamma, an elderly woman from Marrireddypalli village, approached the Collector. She owns 13 acres out of her family’s 26-acre ancestral land in Survey No. 608/2C. After a prolonged legal dispute, the RDO Court had already issued orders in her favor to grant the passbook. However, she alleged that the Tahsildar obstructed the process and demanded two acres for issuing passbook.

Similarly, Fakruddin, a farmer from Gummayyagaripalli, filed a complaint stating that Tahsildar Maruthi Prasad demanded bribes for issuing his passbook. Another farmer, Talari Kishtappa of Bellala Cheruvu, also joined the petition. Collector Syam Prasad has directed Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna to conduct a detailed inquiry.