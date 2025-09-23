Live
- Raw Mango displays latest collection in Delhi
- Gold, silver prices skyrocket to fresh all-time highs
- Nursing home sealed over gender tests
- DIIs infuse record Rs 5.3L cRORE in 2025
- Ankurarpana to be held today at Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavam
- Stock markets fall on H-1B fee hike concerns
- Rate cut by 25 bps best option for RBI: SBI study
- Growth rate of core industries surges to 13-mth high in Aug
- Navaratri celebrations start at Lepakshi Temple
- Submit proposals for land acquisition for projects: Collector
Farmers accuse Gorantla tahsildar of demanding bribe
Gorantla: Allegations of corruption once again rocked the revenue department in Sri Sathya Sai district, with farmers accusing Gorantla Tahsildar...
Gorantla: Allegations of corruption once again rocked the revenue department in Sri Sathya Sai district, with farmers accusing Gorantla Tahsildar Maruthi Prasad of demanding land and money for issuing Pattadar Passbooks.
According to complaints submitted to district Collector Syam Prasad, the Tahsildar allegedly insisted that two acres of land be registered in his favor through middlemen before processing passbook application of a farmer. The case came to light when Lakshminarasamma, an elderly woman from Marrireddypalli village, approached the Collector. She owns 13 acres out of her family’s 26-acre ancestral land in Survey No. 608/2C. After a prolonged legal dispute, the RDO Court had already issued orders in her favor to grant the passbook. However, she alleged that the Tahsildar obstructed the process and demanded two acres for issuing passbook.
Similarly, Fakruddin, a farmer from Gummayyagaripalli, filed a complaint stating that Tahsildar Maruthi Prasad demanded bribes for issuing his passbook. Another farmer, Talari Kishtappa of Bellala Cheruvu, also joined the petition. Collector Syam Prasad has directed Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna to conduct a detailed inquiry.