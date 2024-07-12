Farmers in distress as dry spell continues

Kurnool: The farmers in Kurnool district are in great dismay as the crops planted during the first spell of rains are on the verge of withering.

If the rains do not come in another week period, the crops will wither. The farmers would be forced to plough the crops and wait for the rains to cultivate new crops. According to information, the farmers have cultivated 60 to 70 per cent crops at the first spell.

Most of the crops like cotton, chillies, maize, red gram, millets and others are cultivated as rain-fed crops.

Apart from rain, the main irrigation water source in the district is Tungabhadra Low Level Canal (TLLC). Due to scanty rainfall in the upper areas, the Tungabhadra dam has received less water.

Of the total capacity of 105.788 tmcft, the water level at the dam is currently at 27.180 tmcft. Sources said that there is no way that the authorities will release water until the dam attains it’s full capacity. Apart from Tungabhadra, reservoirs like Gudrevula, Pandikona, Gajula Dinna and Pulikanuma besides Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal are the other water sources for irrigation. Almost all reservoirs reached the dead storage and hence there is no possibility to release water for irrigation needs. An official source from irrigation department has stated that 70,000 hectares have been cultivated in Adoni division. Almost all cultivated crops are withering.

A farmer Hanumanthu of H Khairavadi village in Gonegandla mandal in Yemmiganur constituency said that following the initial rains, he began the cultivation of cotton crop. However, after the initial spell, there have been no rains for the last one month. Thus, the cultivated cotton crop is slowly withering. The crop has been raised after investing hefty amounts. The amount was also borrowed at a higher rate of interest, he said. If the crop withers then they will face deep trouble.

Another farmer Yenumula Narasanna of Nandavaram village in Mantralayam

constituency said that he has also planted cotton crop in 5 acres. There is no rain for the last 25 days. Even the authorities of TB dam did not release water to Low Level Canal. The entire crop is cultivated depending upon the rains, said Narasanna.

If the crops wither then they would be forced to migrate to faraway places for earning livelihood as there is no other way to survive. Migration to faraway places is the only source to earn money to repay the borrowed loans.

He urged the authorities concerned to take steps to release water to LLC. Several farmers in Pathikonda, Alur, Aspari and other mandals did not cultivate crops. They are all waiting for the rains.