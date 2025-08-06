Farmers relieved as Kumki elephants drive wild herds away

Tirupati: After weeks of sleepless nights and damaged crops, farmers in Mogili village of Bangarupalem mandal finally woke up to something unfamiliar – peace. The wild elephants that had been invading their fields and sparking panic after sundown have retreated into the forest, thanks to the launch of Andhra Pradesh’s first-ever ‘Operation Kumki’.

“We have been sleeping in our fields, lighting fires, blowing whistles and trying everything to scare them off. But nothing worked,” said N Gopal, a mango farmer from the area. “The moment the Kumki elephants arrived, the wild ones turned back.”

Over the weekend, three trained Kumki elephants – Krishna, Jayanth, and Vinayakm – were deployed near Mogili after a herd of 14 wild elephants repeatedly entered farmlands and mango orchards. Guided by experienced mahouts and forest personnel, the Kumkis helped drive the wild herd back into the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary. It was a first-of-its-kind operation in the state.

Officials believe this marks a shift in how Andhra Pradesh plans to deal with rising human-elephant conflict, particularly in forest-border areas along Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “It is not just about moving elephants. It’s about restoring confidence among local communities – letting them know the state has a clear plan,” said a forest official involved in the operation.

The three Kumkis were brought in from Karnataka in two phases and are now stationed at a newly built, 50-acre elephant camp near Musalimadugu. The facility is equipped with solar fencing, water-filled moats, a feeding zone, and veterinary support.

It also serves as a training base for forest teams. Seventeen forest watchers from Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts have already undergone training in Karnataka to support future missions.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for forests Pawan Kalyan praised the operation, calling it a much-needed step to protect both human lives and livelihoods. “For too long, farmers have lived in fear and suffered losses. With the Kumki model, we are not just solving a problem but giving people hope,” he said, thanking the Karnataka government for its cooperation.

Among the Kumkis, Krishna stood out for its swift and proactive response in the field. Another elephant, currently recovering from stress and disorientation, is expected to join future deployments once it stabilises.

Preparations are now underway for the next operation in Punganur, where similar elephant movement has been reported. For now, farmers are cautiously optimistic as they feel someone standing between them and the elephants.