Father dumps new-born baby girl in bushes at Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district

The heartbreaking incident took place in Ibrahimpatnam of NTR district where a father left his daughter in the bushes after the death of mother.

Going into the details, Mohammad Shahbaz from Machilipatnam, Krishna district has been living with a young lady named Divya from Gudivada for some time and is living in Hyderabad. Divya who was pregnant gave birth to a baby girl on 23rd of this month.

After delivery, Divya had a seizure and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. However, while the dead body was being taken to his native village, the father threw the two-day-old child in the thorn bushes at Donabanda in Ibrahimpatnam.

A local woman noticed the baby crying and handed over the baby to an Asha worker. After receiving the information, the police registered a case against Shahbaz and handed over the child to Child Line Centre.