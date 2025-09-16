Final selection list for 15,941 teacher posts released

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The state government completed its Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment drive, releasing the final selection list for 15,941 posts on Monday. School education secretary Kona Sasidhar, alongside school education director Vijayarama Raju, announced the completion of the process in a press conference here.

The recruitment, initiated with GO No 27 on June 13, 2024, was completed in just 150 days, despite facing over 100 legal challenges.

"Today is a very auspicious day," said Sasidhar, extending his heartfelt congratulations to all the selected candidates. "This is the largest and most transparent teacher recruitment process in the state's history."

Out of the 16,347 advertised posts, 15,941 have been filled. The remaining 406 vacancies could not be filled due to a lack of eligible candidates in specific communities and will be carried over to the next DSC notification.

The final list includes 7,955 women and 7,986 men, achieving a near 50/50 split (49.9 per cent women and 50.1 per cent men).

For the first time, the state implemented vertical and horizontal reservations, including a new SC sub-classification and a 3 per cent quota for meritorious sportspersons.

A total of 5,77,675 applications were received from 3,36,300 candidates. Computer-based tests were conducted with strict security measures between June 6 and July 2, 2025.

For categories with a large number of applicants and multiple shifts, a nationally recognised normalisation method was used. The merit list was prepared by assigning 20 per cent weightage to TET scores and 80 per cent weightage to DSC scores to ensure fairness across all sessions. The officials clarified that this is the final list, and there will be no second or waiting list.

The government's commitment to a seamless process was evident in its meticulous approach to verification. Certificate verification was conducted in seven rounds between August 28 and September 13, 2025. Medical verification for candidates with disabilities was carried out by expert teams at the district level. A state-level information assistance center and a command-and-control room were established to provide real-time grievance redressal and ensure continuous monitoring throughout the examination period.

"Mega DSC 2025 has set new standards for transparency, integrity, and fairness," Sasidhar said adding that with over 16,000 new teachers joining the workforce, the state government is taking a historic step toward strengthening the education system and shaping the future of our children.

A help desk has been set up for candidates, and they can contact the following numbers for assistance: 8125046997, 9398810958, 7995649286, and 7995789286.