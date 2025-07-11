  • Menu
Fire breaks out in mattress making unit

Eluru: A major fire broke out in a mattress and foam manufacturing company here early Thursday. The entire area was shrouded in darkness with thick smoke. Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar and Eluru One Town Inspector Satyanarayana along with fire personnel reached the spot and worked for three hours to finally control the fire.

There was no loss of life in this accident, but there was property damage.

DSP Shravan Kumar informed that CI Satyanarayana and the fire crews jointly provided full assistance in the process of controlling the fire. Police and fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

