Live
- OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT
- Festive mood marks mega PTM across Tirupati, Chittoor districts
- Centre revises SMILE scheme to provide beggars 'life of dignity'
- The U.S. to enact 35% tariff on Canadian goods beginning this August, per Trump policy
- Man held for posting voyeuristic videos; CM vows stern action
- Fire breaks out in mattress making unit
- Obscene videos: HC directs Prajwal to seek fresh bail in trial court; orders decision within 10 days
- Eluru dist ranks first in State
- RUDA invites feedback on GIS-based master plan
- Egyptian-Italian Belly Dancer Sohila Tarek Haggag Arrested in Cairo Over Social Media Dance Videos
Fire breaks out in mattress making unit
Highlights
Eluru: A major fire broke out in a mattress and foam manufacturing company here early Thursday. The entire area was shrouded in darkness with thick...
Eluru: A major fire broke out in a mattress and foam manufacturing company here early Thursday. The entire area was shrouded in darkness with thick smoke. Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar and Eluru One Town Inspector Satyanarayana along with fire personnel reached the spot and worked for three hours to finally control the fire.
There was no loss of life in this accident, but there was property damage.
DSP Shravan Kumar informed that CI Satyanarayana and the fire crews jointly provided full assistance in the process of controlling the fire. Police and fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
Next Story