Five held for attacking bus driver and conductor

Nellore: Policearrested 5 persons for allegedly attacking a private bus driver and a conductor over petty issue, on Monday.

The accused were identified as V Madan (19) V Srikanth (22), G Ajay (19), Y Nithin (20), and N Teja (20) from Santhapet in Nellore city. It may be recalled that on Sunday, the accused attacked and injured a private bus driver Syed Mansur, and conductor SK Saleem after they asked remove a motorcycle which was in front of the bus.

Police deployed special teams and arrested all accused in this case.

Santhapet registered the case and are investigating.