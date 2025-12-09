  1. Home
Five held for attacking bus driver and conductor

  • Created On:  9 Dec 2025 8:35 AM IST

Nellore: Policearrested 5 persons for allegedly attacking a private bus driver and a conductor over petty issue, on Monday.

The accused were identified as V Madan (19) V Srikanth (22), G Ajay (19), Y Nithin (20), and N Teja (20) from Santhapet in Nellore city. It may be recalled that on Sunday, the accused attacked and injured a private bus driver Syed Mansur, and conductor SK Saleem after they asked remove a motorcycle which was in front of the bus.

Police deployed special teams and arrested all accused in this case.

Santhapet registered the case and are investigating.

Bus driver attackFive accused arrestedNellore violenceSanthapet police caseRoad rage incident
