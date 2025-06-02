Live
Five Killed in Road Accident Near Vadisaleru
Rajamahendravaram: A tragic road accident occurred on Monday night near Vadisaleru in Rangampeta Mandal of East Godavari district, resulting in the death of five people. The mishap took place when a car, traveling from Rajamahendravaram to Kakinada, rammed into an oil tanker from behind.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Raghudevapuram and Kavalagoyya villages. Due to the severity of the accident, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the ADB Road. The police have shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.
According to DSP Divya, the victims include Relangi Shivannarayana (40), Devi Lalitha (34), and Varshitha (13), all from Raghudevapuram in Rajanagaram Mandal, and Teegireddy Shiva (30) and Teegireddy Sanvi (4), from Kavalagoyya in Rajamahendravaram Rural Mandal.
Two others were critically injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.