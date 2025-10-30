Flood-affected areas inspected

Guntur: District collector A Thameem Ansariya said enumeration to assess crop damages will be completed within two days. She inspected the cyclone-affected villages in Prathipadu, Pedanandipadu and Kakumanu mandals, where floodwater inundation and infrastructure damage were reported due to heavy rains on Wednesday. She reviewed the ground situation including the level of waterlogging, condition of internal roads, crop damage and loss of houses.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed officials to prioritise the safety of people and their property and to remain constantly vigilant until the situation returns to normal. She instructed the concerned departments to take up relief measures immediately and ensure the supply of temporary shelters, food, drinking water and medical services to the affected families.

She interacted with farmers and enquired about the extent of crop loss. Agriculture department officials were instructed to complete damage assessment reports at the earliest and submit them to the district administration. Village panchayats and volunteers were advised to undertake sanitation drives to prevent water stagnation and the spread of seasonal diseases.

Revenue divisional officers, sub-collectors and officials from agriculture, panchayat raj and rural water supply departments accompanied the collector during the visit.