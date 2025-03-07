FM terms Daggubati family as ‘achievers’

Visakhapatnam: Writing history is not easy at all as it requires a lot of rigour and intent study. Also, it is a tough exercise and hard to receive ready acceptance by all, emphasised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Launching a book ‘The Glimpses of World History’ (Prapancha Charitra) authored by former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao at GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam on March 6 (Thursday), the Union Finance Minister lauded the former minister for condensing various threads of history with complete dedication and involvement.

Through this demanding exercise, Nirmala Sitharaman said, Venkateswara Rao managed to bring out the best without hiding unpleasantness, giving the readers a treasure trove to look up to. “Bringing history in one’s own mother tongue is a very big effort,” the Union Finance Minister stated, underlining that the book doesn’t just offer a glimpse of history but a panoramic view into global history. Defining the ‘Daggubati’ family as an achievers’ family, Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised the need to draw inspiration from them. Describing Dr. Venkateswara Rao as a unique person in the family, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded his co-brother the way he views various aspects, his analytical thinking and how he highlights different perspectives drawn from deep observations. “Even as we both had learnt extensively from former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, it did come as a pleasant surprise to me when I came to know that Venkateswara Rao was writing about history. Apparently, I had my own doubts that prompted me to ask Venkateswara Rao whether he really wrote the world history book?” the Chief Minister said in a lighter vein.

Recalling Venkateswara Rao’s long political stint, Naidu said that if one looks at his life, he was a doctor by profession but never practiced medicine. “However, he served as a doctor after becoming a minister and later, ventured into filmmaking. As a five-time MLA, minister and MP in both the houses, Venkateswara Rao’s journey sets a perfect example of how life has its own twists and turns,” Naidu mentioned, admiring how Venkateswara Rao always maintained a calm demeanour throughout.

Appreciating the Finance Minister, the CM mentioned that women are more hard-working than men and that it’s scientifically proven. . He stated that the FM tirelessly worked hard towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and presented the Union Budget eight consecutive times. Addressing the gathering, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu appreciated Dr. Venkateswara Rao for bringing out the book in Telugu for future generations. “It is not that easy to bring out a book on world history. Similarly, writing about NTR’s acting skills is not an easy exercise either,” he remarked. With the book compiling several aspects of history in a holistic manner, he exuded confidence that it is certain to strike a chord with readers. Reflecting on what moved him to pen down history, Dr. Venkateswara Rao remarked that certain aspects triggered the author to bring out the book. “Academically, I come from a science background. But my political journey plus extensive travel experiences, the quest to know history from a larger perspective and an insatiable urge to pass knowledge to the next generations triggered me to write ‘The Glimpses of World History’,” Venkateswara Rao shared on the dais, adding that he was glad to bring out the book in Telugu.

Among others, the book was launched at the campus in the presence of BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari and Visakhapatnam

MP M Sribharat.