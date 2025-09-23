Focus on cleanliness at crowded areas

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials to ensure better cleanliness where large numbers of devotees will gather during the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

The Commissioner along with health and engineering officials inspected sanitation works at railway station, RTC bus stand, and Vishnu Nivasam accommodation complex on Monday.

She said huge crowd of devotees are expected for Brahmotsavams, and sanitation must be taken up on a large scale with more staff at busy locations. She instructed officials to repair damaged footpaths, install flower pots, and fill up potholes in the surrounding areas. Public toilets should also be maintained properly, she added.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav, ACPs Madhu, Murthy, DEs Lalitha, Raju were present.