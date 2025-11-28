Footballer Beckham makes surprise visit to AP school

Visakhapatnam: When students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Educational Institutions Society (MJPAPBCREIS)’s residential school for girls in Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district went to their classes on Wednesday, a pleasant surprise awaited them. Former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham visited the campus, interacted with girls studying in the school, gave a patient hearing to their experiences and played football too. Excitement was writ large on their faces as the girls ushered in the special guest into their classrooms, showcased some of their projects, narrated their learning experiences and above all, enjoyed every moment of his presence and companionship.

Images and videos of David Beckham went viral on social media platforms. “As you can see, today, I am going back to school,” David Beckham mentioned in a video shot at the campus.

After playing football, demonstrating how different parts of the body could be used for the sport, he visited the classrooms and listened to the girls who shared their academic and project experiences. Together, they planted saplings and got involved in the football games on the campus. “It has been a really great day, and we had so much fun,” David Beckham mentioned.

In the school library, he participated in a reading circle and spoke with children about their favourite books. The visit concluded outdoors, where students invited him to join a lively ‘one-touch’ football drill. “It gives us great joy that Sir David Beckham chose to visit one of our MJP schools. It’s a proud moment for all of us in the MJP society. His presence at our school in a place like Kothavalasa is a beautiful reminder that when we work with the right intent and dedication, extraordinary things can happen. Project-based learning has energised our classrooms, and we hope to keep nurturing this spirit of learning,” said P Madhavi Latha, Secretary, MJPAPBCWREIS.

Supported by Education Above all, David Beckham’s visit to Kothavalasa school was part of Mantra4Change programme to witness project-based learning (PBL) in action that intends to improve classrooms in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Nagaland.

Mantra4Change, a non-profit organisation transforming public schools in India through educational leadership, has reshaped teaching-learning experience in 107 residential schools across Andhra Pradesh so far. The PBL programme has been integrated across English, Mathematics and Science, converting traditional classrooms into interactive learning spaces wherein students not just learn but collaborate to work on projects that derive solutions. Santosh More, Co-Founder of Mantra4Change, said, “Sir David Beckham’s visit is an inspiration for all of us and a powerful signal that innovation in our government schools matters. PBL is raising children’s aspirations, and moments like this strengthen our resolve to work with governments and communities to make such learning the norm.”