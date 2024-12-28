Forest, wildlife conservation is everyone’s responsibility: Collector

Nandyal: Assertingthat conservation of forests is everyone’s responsibility, district Collector G Raja Kumari ordered the forest department officials to take steps to protect forests and wild animals as well.

Along with SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, she addressed a meeting of District Forest Conservation Committee at Pacherla eco-tourism camp office on Friday.

The Collector said as part of forest conservation, special care should be taken to preserve forest products and wildlife. When forest officials raised objections in issuing D-patta to the landless poor in the forest lands at Mangampeta Thanda in Banaganalalli, she said the issue would be sorted out after discussing with revenue department personnel.

Raja Kumari directed Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan and forest department officials to conduct a joint survey and take necessary measures to resolve revenue and forest land disputes in the villages adjacent to the forest in Bandi Atmakur range without entering the forest area.

The officials brought to the notice of the Collector that the staff of Omkareswaram temple in Bandi Atmakur mandal were cutting trees in the forest area and also dumping lot of garbage in the forest.

The collector assured to speak with the temple management and to take necessary action.

Collector Raja Kumari said that the tribals of Pechuru Gudem in Nallamala forest area have been given D-patta in 2020 for cultivating lands. She ordered the District Forest Officer (DFO) to permit them to cultivate forest lands besides digging bore wells. She asked SP Adhiraj Singh Rana to take stringent measures to put a check of smuggling of forest products. The police and revenue department officials should to coordinate with each other, the Collector said.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, Nandyal and Atmakur Forest department Deputy Directors Nagamaneshwari and Saibaba, Anurag Meena, Abdul Rawoof, forest department staff and others participated.