Foundation laid for Anna Canteen in Muthukur

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that the previous YSRCP government has closed Anna Canteens during its five-year tenure with political vengeance.

On Wednesday, he laid foundation stone for the construction of Anna Canteen in Muthukur mandal, with an estimated cost of Rs 65 lakh.

The MLA recalled that during TDP regime in 2014, there were two Anna Canteens in Muthukur and Podalakur mandals in Sarvepalle constituency.

Pointing out that though DMK came to power by defeating AIDMK in Tamil Nadu, it continued Anna Canteens introduced by AIDMK, for the benefit of the poor in the State, Somireddy questioned YSRCP as to why it closed the canteens after it formed government in 2019 in the State. The MLA claimed that the coalition government led by TDP is keen on opening Anna Canteens across the State in a phased manner.