Live
- YSRCP urges SEC to act on Pulivendula violence
- EPS-95 pensioners’ grievances conveyed to Union Minister
- Haj pilgrims urged to avail of Vijayawada embarkation point
- Jagan condemns TDP attack on YSRCP leaders in Pulivendula
- State Cabinet approves land swap for Oberoi Hotel Project in Tirupati
- AP aims for 160 GW green energy target
- IT Minister Lokesh unveils Konaseema Youth Summit poster
- Rally marks inaugural of CPI district conference
- Amaravati Eye Hospital joins P4 initiative
- AP farmers send 34,196 tonnes of consignment to 5 states
Foundation laid for Anna Canteen in Muthukur
Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that the previous YSRCP government has closed Anna Canteens during its five-year tenure with political vengeance.
Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that the previous YSRCP government has closed Anna Canteens during its five-year tenure with political vengeance.
On Wednesday, he laid foundation stone for the construction of Anna Canteen in Muthukur mandal, with an estimated cost of Rs 65 lakh.
The MLA recalled that during TDP regime in 2014, there were two Anna Canteens in Muthukur and Podalakur mandals in Sarvepalle constituency.
Pointing out that though DMK came to power by defeating AIDMK in Tamil Nadu, it continued Anna Canteens introduced by AIDMK, for the benefit of the poor in the State, Somireddy questioned YSRCP as to why it closed the canteens after it formed government in 2019 in the State. The MLA claimed that the coalition government led by TDP is keen on opening Anna Canteens across the State in a phased manner.