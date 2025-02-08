Four held, 56 motorcycles recovered

Nellore: In a major breakthrough, police arrested a four-member inter-State gang and recovered 56 motorcycles worth Rs 30 lakh worth from them on Friday.

The accused were identified as Avala Siva (32), Sriram Ravi (26) of North Amuluru village, Kamanchi Nani (25) and N Hosanna of Chavatapalem village in Alluru mandal.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, SP G Krish-nakanth said that the accused who were habitual offenders have stolen the motorcycles in several districts in the State.

The prime accused in the case Avala Siva was arrested by Alluru police in an attempt to murder case in 2017. After coming out of the jail, Avala Siva began stealing mo-torcycles along with his cousin (uncle’s son) one Ravi Dur-ga. The duo stole total 25 motorcycles.

The SP said that Venkatachalam police had earlier arrest-ed Ravi Durga in 2020 and recovered 17 motorcycles from him. During the interrogation, Ravi Durga confessed to commit-ting the crime of stealing motorcycles along with his cousin Avala Siva since 2018.

Later, the duo has developed acquaintance with K Nani and N Hosanna and stole motorcycles in several districts in the State.

They committed theft of total 56 motorcycles in several districts. They include 24 motorcyles in Nellore district, 21 in Tirupati district, eight in Praksam district, one each in Bapatla, YSR and East Godavari districts.

The SP said that following complaints received from the victims, police kept a vigil on the whereabouts of the four member inter-State gang.

Following a tip-off in a joint operation, Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with Kodavalur police arrested the accused during vehicles checkups conducted at Padmanabha Satram village in Kodavaluru mandal on Thursday.

Additional SP Ch Soujanya, Nellore City DSP P Sindhu Priya and others were present.