Four held, bikes worth Rs 16 lakh recovered

Narasaraopet: Police arrested three accused on Friday in connection with the motorbike theft cases and recovered 29 vehicles worth Rs 16 lakh from their possession.

According to Narasaraopet Rural DSP K Nageswara Rao, accused Sk Mastan, Baji, Sk Mustafa and Sk Khaja Jilani who hailed from Narasaraopet of Palnadu district were involved in several bike theft cases. Based on the complaints, police launched an investigation.On suspicion, they took four accused into custody at Bypass Road in Narasaraopet for questioning. During the questioning, they confessed to the crime.

The accused lifted the motorbikes parked at hotels and bars and tried to sell them to make easy money. They were addicted to luxurious life.

DSP Nageswara Rao said they will hand over the vehicles to the owners. He urged vehicle owners to set up a number lock system to their vehicles. He warned that the police will check the activities of ganja mafia and take stern action against them.