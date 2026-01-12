From despair to recovery: Pranadana scheme saves poor patients at SVIMS

TIRUPATI: In a heartening example of life-saving care for the poor, a daily wage labourer from Annamayya district received advanced medical treatment worth Rs 18 lakh completely free of cost under Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Scheme at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati.

SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said that the patient, K Harinadh, a resident of Jagilavandlapalli village in Kalikiri Mandal, was successfully treated and discharged after making a full recovery. Harinadh belongs to a poor daily wage labourer family and could not afford expensive medical care.

Harinadh was admitted to the Neurology Department of SVIMS after suffering from a severe and rare brain infection. Doctors diagnosed him with mucormycosis and aspergillosis, dangerous fungal infections affecting the eyes, nose and brain. The condition required multiple complex surgeries and long-term antifungal treatment.

Dr Kumar explained that a well-coordinated multi-disciplinary team at SVIMS carried out advanced surgeries and medical treatment to save the patient’s life. “Despite the seriousness of the infection, our super-specialty doctors worked together and successfully eliminated the life-threatening condition,” he said.

The expert team included Dr Nandagopal (Neurology), Dr Ramesh Chandra (Neurosurgery), Dr Prabhanjan Kumar (Ophthalmology), Dr Amarnath (ENT), Dr Alok Samant Ray (Anaesthesiology) and Dr Alok Sachan (Endocrinology). After his recovery, Harinadh and his family met Dr Kumar and thanked the TTD management and SVIMS doctors for their dedicated service.