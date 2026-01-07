FSL report reaches court in AP liquor scam

Vijayawada: The investigation into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam entered a crucial phase with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on the mobile phones of the accused being submitted to the court.

The report, which covers analysis of call records, deleted data, chats and other digital evidence, is expected to be formally handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday after court approval.

According to official sources, forensic experts completed a detailed examination of the mobile devices, despite attempts by the accused to destroy evidence. Investigators had earlier established that several accused persons destroyed their phones immediately after the scam came to light.

However, FSL experts reportedly used advanced techniques to retrieve data from internal chips and storage components, significantly strengthening the digital evidence in the case.

SIT officials believe the report could expose the communication network behind the scam, including interactions between key accused, financial transactions and deleted documents linked to liquor policy manipulation. Legal experts say such forensic evidence could prove decisive in establishing conspiracy and individual roles.

The SIT is expected to accelerate the probe after receiving the report, including issuing fresh notices, questioning additional suspects and making further arrests if required. So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the scam, with some currently out on bail. Investigators say the findings could widen the scope of the case in the coming days.