Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
Game Changer and Daku Maharaj: AP High Court Imposes Ticket Price Limits
The AP High Court has raised concerns over ticket price hikes for Sankranti 2025 movies like Game Changer and Daku Maharaj. The court suggested limiting price increases to 10 days, while the government had approved higher rates for specific shows.
The AP High Court has delivered a blow to Sankranti movie ticket price hikes. The court, after hearing petitions filed regarding the rise in ticket rates, made some suggestions. It advised producers not to increase ticket prices for 14 days and only raise prices for 10 days.
The AP government had issued orders allowing an increase in ticket rates for upcoming Sankranti 2025 releases, such as Ram Charan's Game Changer and Balayya's Daku Maharaj. However, some individuals filed a petition with the High Court concerning this. During the hearing, the court made certain recommendations. Nevertheless, the government had previously permitted the hike in ticket prices for five shows from January 10 to January 23.
Ticket Prices:
The AP government has set the ticket price for the benefit show of Game Changer at Rs. 600. For the remaining shows, ticket prices are Rs. 175 (including GST) in multiplexes and Rs. 135 (including GST) in single screens. The movie is set to release worldwide on January 10.
Daku Maharaj will release worldwide on January 12. Produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya, the ticket rates for Daku Maharaj in AP have been approved for Rs. 110 in single screens and Rs. 135 in multiplexes.