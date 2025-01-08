Game Changer and Daku Maharaj: AP High Court Imposes Ticket Price Limits

The AP High Court has delivered a blow to Sankranti movie ticket price hikes. The court, after hearing petitions filed regarding the rise in ticket rates, made some suggestions. It advised producers not to increase ticket prices for 14 days and only raise prices for 10 days.

The AP government had issued orders allowing an increase in ticket rates for upcoming Sankranti 2025 releases, such as Ram Charan's Game Changer and Balayya's Daku Maharaj. However, some individuals filed a petition with the High Court concerning this. During the hearing, the court made certain recommendations. Nevertheless, the government had previously permitted the hike in ticket prices for five shows from January 10 to January 23.

Ticket Prices:

The AP government has set the ticket price for the benefit show of Game Changer at Rs. 600. For the remaining shows, ticket prices are Rs. 175 (including GST) in multiplexes and Rs. 135 (including GST) in single screens. The movie is set to release worldwide on January 10.

Daku Maharaj will release worldwide on January 12. Produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya, the ticket rates for Daku Maharaj in AP have been approved for Rs. 110 in single screens and Rs. 135 in multiplexes.