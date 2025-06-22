Ganja smuggler from Odisha arrested

Nellore: Policearrested a man in connection with a ganja smuggling operation, recovering approximately 2 kg of ganja valued at Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000 in cash. The arrest took place on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Prasanth Kumar Bhole (45), from Bhalipal village in the Kendujar district of Odisha.

Nellore city DSP Sindhu Priya addressing a press conference on Saturday, said that the arrest followed a tip-off. Santhapet police station circle inspector G Dasaradha Rama Rao and his team conducted a raid at Radhamma Hotel in the city, where they apprehended Bhole red-handed while he was allegedly smuggling the ganja.

The DSP further explained that the accused reportedly transported the ganja from Odisha and was selling it in small packets to consumers in Nellore.

She also issued a stern warning, stating that stringent action would be taken against anyone involved in smuggling activities.