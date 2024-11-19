Gannavaram Politics in Turmoil: Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Arrest as Police Arrest Six Alleged Followers

Vallabhaneni Vamsi, a senior leader of the YCP and former MLA of Gannavaram, was dealt a major shock today (Tuesday) when six of his key followers were arrested by the Gannavaram police. These followers are accused in several criminal cases.

The arrested individuals include Olupalli Mohan Ranga, Bhimavarapu Yatendra Ramakrishna (Ramu), Angani Ravi, Mechineni Venkateswara Rao (Babu), Gurram Anjaiah (Nani), and Gonuri Seenaiya.

The police apprehended them at different locations and brought them to the Kankipadu police station for further investigation.

Although Vallabhaneni Vamsi himself has not been arrested yet, he is named as the prime accused (A1) in the case related to the attack on the Gannavaram TDP office.

Several individuals who have already been arrested in connection with the attack have reportedly testified that it was Vamsi who instigated the violence.

As a result, the police are preparing to arrest him as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Gannavaram TDP Office Attack Case

The attack on the Gannavaram TDP office took place earlier, with Vallabhaneni Vamsi being implicated as a key figure behind the assault.

Police believe that Vamsi played a significant role in instigating the attack.

This has led to the ongoing investigation, with multiple arrests already made. The police believe that the case will only strengthen with further testimony and evidence.

Political Clashes and Legal Issues

Vallabhaneni Vamsi has had a controversial political career, marked by several violent incidents. In 2019, during the state elections, Vamsi, who was contesting as the TDP candidate, was involved in a violent clash with his opponent, Yarlagadda Venkata Rao.

This altercation, which took place at the People's Representatives Court premises in Vijayawada, resulted in both sides filing legal cases.

Despite the tension, Vamsi later joined the YCP, but many of his followers remained loyal to the TDP.

The political climate in Gannavaram became even more heated when Yarlagadda Venkata Rao joined the TDP, fueling further confrontations.

Vamsi’s Arrest and Police Operations

Earlier, Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by the police near Gannavaram in connection with the attack on the TDP office.

The police tracked his movements after receiving information that he was traveling from Hyderabad to Gannavaram in multiple vehicles.

They managed to intercept his vehicle near his residence and took him into custody.

It was also revealed that Vamsi had been using a different mobile number to avoid detection.

It was also revealed that Vamsi had been using a different mobile number to avoid detection.

The police were able to track his vehicle and arrest him as he approached his home




