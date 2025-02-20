German delegation praises natural farming practices

Vijayawada : “The comparisons made between natural and chemical farming is truly impressive, consistently highlighting the higher benefits of natural farming methods,” Diogo Coutinho expressed his admiration towards Natural Farming.

He was part of the German delegation on the third day of their visit to Venkatapuram village in Eluru district. Observing the natural farming practices, at T Jyothi’s farm, they witnessed well-maintained A-Grade paddy bunds and farmer compact blocks, exemplifying sustainable farming methods.

The delegation gained valuable insights into Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS), A-Grade model yields and income from bunds in addition to main crop and the benefits of indigenous seeds.

Lukas, another member of the delegation, was particularly impressed by the high-tech natural farming demonstration, where drones were used to spray bio-inputs such as Egg Amino Acid, sour buttermilk, and Neem Seed Kernel Extract (NSKE) onto paddy fields.

Speaking about their future plans, Lukas remarked, “We are trying to establish an agro-ecological research and learning centre in Germany.

I was honoured to visit this project last year, and it was truly inspiring. In Germany and Europe, such projects are usually small, with only two or three farmers. Here, we see natural farming on a large scale, which is something we aim to replicate.”

The delegation later visited Sk Naveensha’s Any Time Money (ATM) model in Adamilli village of Eluru mandal showcasing the sustainability and profitability of natural farming.