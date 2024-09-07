GITAM sings pact for joint research in fisheries

Visakhapatnam: In order to identify and undertake joint research projects in the fisheries sector and develop innovative technologies and solutions for the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture sectors, GITAM signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ICAR-CIFT here on Friday.

The institution’s School of Science dean KSKrishna and ICAR-CIFT director George Ninan exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of registrar D Gunasekharan and CIFT Visakhapatnam head Sridhar.

Addressing the gathering ICAR-CIFT director DrGeorge Ninan said that they are catering to the needs of the entire spectrum of the fisheries from harvest to post-harvest operations.

Further, he briefed about the CIFT providing technologies and services to the fishing and fish processing industries in the areas of craft and gear processing including product development, packaging and waste utilisation, nutrition, microbiology and biotechnology, engineering, quality assurance and socioeconomics.

He informed that they encouraged 400 agri-business incubators who wanted to start their business and assured that CIFT will extend the same to GITAM to support student startups in the fisheries sector.

He said that the government is encouraging researchers with full funding on fisheries related projects and advised that seaweed culture and enzyme development are new areas of research in the fisheries sector.

Registrar Gunasekharan said that the institution is focusing more on research and developed MURI research labs with Rs100 crore investment.

GITAM School of Science dean Prof KSKrishna said that they are very much interested in doing ocean-based research projects and signed an MoU with the National Institute of Oceanography.

CIFT Visakhapatnam head DrSridhar said that they will provide opportunities for students to engage in hands-on research, internships and project work at CIFT.