Glow Garden inaugurated
CityMLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya inaugurated Glow Garden at Vinayaka Sagar here on Saturday.
The Glow Garden developed at a cost of Rs 1.25 crores. This garden built as part of beautification of Vinayaka Sagar under the center supported smart city project.
The Vinayaka Sagar was developed under the project providing various facilities including walking track, Children Play Area, swimming pool, shopping complex etc. to attract more people and to spend quality time with their families.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arani Srinivasulu said Vinayaka Sagar will help the families spend their time leisurely it will also provide attraction to the visiting pilgrims.
Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, RC Munikrishna, SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, RO Sethu Madhav, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.