GMC public grievance redressal today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will be conducting a Public Grievance and Redressal System at the GMC office here on Monday.

The GMC commissioner S Hari Krishna will conduct the programme and directly receive the petitions from the petitioners from 10 am to 1 pm.

People may submit their grievances relating to the GMC and solve their problems. He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC for the solution of their problems.