Godavari recedes, problems continue in Konaseema

Amalapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Flood situation may continue for two more days in Konaseema district, though the third warning was withdrawn at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram on Tuesday. The inflow of Godavari floodwater started receding from Tuesday afternoon as the inflow from its upstream were reduced.

Power supply is one of the major problems the district is facing due to floods. Despite the government providing relief measures, flood victims are facing many challenges due to floodwater stagnation.

According to Irrigation department officials, 18,99,336 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged into Bay Bengal from the barrage and the water level at the barrage was at 17.70 ft.

All paddy nurseries and fields were submerged and roads turned into canals. 18 mandals in Konaseema region are still under water. There was no communication facility due to power cut. People were afraid of epidemics as floodwater was mixed with drainage water. Already children have been suffering from cough and mild temperatures.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director D Muralidhar Reddy said the floodwater may recede from Wednesday evening and requested the people to be cautious. Informing that the government has been supplying essential commodities, milk and drinking water to flood victims, he asked the people not to get disheartened. He assured them that the government will take all necessary steps to help them in this critical hour.

Muralidhar said that 5,470 families were shifted to rehabilitation centres so far. He said, according to a preliminary report, four houses have been partially damaged in the region and 217 hectares of paddy nurseries and 5,776 horticulture crops were damaged. He directed the officials concerned to prepare an enumeration report. Soon after the floodwater recedes, there will be restoration of power supply, sanitation and improvement of roads, he assured and added that they are taking the services of sanitary workers from KMC.