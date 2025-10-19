Gold, bike thieves held

Tirupati: The district crime police has arrested thieves involved in gold and motorcycle thefts and recovered stolen property worth Rs 25 lakh.

Briefing the media about the case here on Saturday, ASPs Nagabhushanam and Ravimanoharachari said, three women, who stole gold ornaments from passengers’ bags and two men, who steal bikes, were arrested and recovered 230 gm of gold jewellery and four motorcycles from them.

The arrested women identified as S Jyothi (32), V Nandini (30), and A Priya (26) from Lakshmipuram village, Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district. They were earlier involved in theft cases in Visakhapatnam, Malkapuram, Koduru, Alipiri and Tamil Nadu areas.

Bike thieves were identified as Kondaraju Rathaiah (29) from Prakasam district and Kandan Sai (28) from Tirupati. They were previously involved in similar theft cases in Tirupati, Puttur, Pakala, Karvetinagaram, Kadapa, and Nellore districts.

Following district SP L Subbarayudu’s directions and under the supervision of ASP Nagabhushanam Rao, a special team led by CCS DSP Syam Sundaram conducted the operation. Police teams tracked the suspects and arrested the three women near Jayasyam Road and later arrested the two men near Nehru Municipal High School ground.