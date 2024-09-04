Gooty station manager gets reward

Gooty: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a reward to A Suresh Babu, station manager of Gooty Railway Junction in Anantapur district.

Suresh Babu was selected as the best manager for ensuring smooth and timely movement of trains. In recognition of his dedicated services, the South Central Railway officials congratulated Suresh Babu as the best station manager and announced a reward of 10,000.

South Central Railway Principal Chief Manager B Nagya sent a copy of the reward order to Gooty Station Manager Suresh Babu.

On the occasion, Suresh Babu expressed his special thanks to SCR officials for recognising his work and announcing the reward.