Government plotting to withdraw free power scheme to agri sector says Tulasi Reddy

Vempalle (YSR district): Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) media chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy has alleged that the government was hatching a conspiracy to wind up the Free Power Supply Scheme (FPSS) meant for the farmers to meet the conditions set by the BJP-led NDA government to secure additional loans.

In a press statement released here on Friday, the PCC leader pointed out that neighboring States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana were opposing the proposal of the Central government in fixing meters to the agriculture motor. However, the debt-ridden YSRCP government in the State accepted the proposal to secure more loans.

The senior Congress leader said that if the State government decides to fix meters to the agriculture motors there will be a danger of farmers giving up cultivation unable to pay the abnormal power tariffs. He said that most of the small and marginal farmers in AP have shifted to other professions due to rise in expenditure for cultivation. Tulasi Reddy demanded that the government withdraw the proposal to install meters in the interest of farmers.