Governor appeals for voluntary blood donation

Vijayawada: S Abdul Nazeer, Governor and president of Indian Red Cross Society, AP State Branch, appealed for voluntary blood donation by all eligible persons on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day being observed on Saturday.

The day is observed to recall the importance of blood donation for the healthcare system across the world, the Governor said.

This year the World Blood Donors Day 2025 is observed with the theme of ‘Give Blood, Give Hope, and Together We Save Lives.’

Governor Abdul Nazeer has urged all students and youth in the State to register themselves as blood donors through the AP RED CROSS Mobile App and come forward for voluntary blood donation and donate blood in the 20 Red Cross Blood Centres across the State and save lives of millions of people and particularly the poor and the downtrodden.