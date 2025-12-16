Governor, CM pay tributes to Amarajeevi on death anniversary

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary.

The Governor said Potti Sriramulu was a legendary freedom fighter whose life and sacrifice exemplified courage, determination, and devotion to the aspirations of the Telugu people. His legacy will forever remain etched in the history of the nation, he said. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu. He was a valiant and noble soul who participated in India's freedom struggle under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi's principles, taking part in the Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement. He was a great man who fought with firm resolve for a separate state for the Telugu people and achieved his goal, the Chief Minister posted on X.

The Chief Minister stated that Potti Sriramulu’s supreme sacrifice should inspire us all. “Bowing my head in reverence to that great soul who set the precedent for the formation of linguistic states by sacrificing his life, I once again offer my tribute,” he wrote.