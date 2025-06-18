Govt depts must work in coordination to ensure smooth GST compliance: Collector

Kurnool: Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha on Tuesday directed all government departments to work in close coordination to ensure the smooth and lawful payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Chairing a coordination meeting with officials from various departments at the Collectorate’s camp office, he emphasized the need for effective inter-departmental cooperation to facilitate proper GST compliance, especially by businesses and contractors associated with government departments. He instructed officials to assist the Commercial Taxes Department in ensuring that eligible taxpayers, particularly those engaged with government departments, are paying GST as mandated by law.

“Business operators and contractors who are functioning without proper registration must be brought under the GST net,” he asserted.

Collector Basha also directed revenue department officials to actively support the Commercial Taxes Department in identifying defaulters and initiating recovery proceedings against properties of non-compliant entities. He further stressed that departments like Mining and Transport should work collaboratively with Commercial Taxes to prevent tax evasion involving the use of fake documents and illegal transportation of goods.

Special attention was also drawn to engineering departments to ensure that contractors under their purview are complying with GST norms. In addition, he urged officials to take necessary steps to ensure professional tax compliance by employees working with private firms, outsourcing agencies, and other government departments.

To strengthen awareness and implementation, the Collector instructed the Commercial Taxes Department to conduct orientation sessions for officers from all concerned departments regarding GST regulations.