Govt employees, volunteers warned to stay away from electioneering

Kurnool: District Collector Dr G Srijana strictly warned of initiating stringent action if any government employee or volunteer is found involved in election publicity. Speaking to the reporters here on Monday, she said that they would be terminated from services and government employees would be suspended as per the orders of Election Commission of India (ECI). She asked people, if they found any government employees or volunteers involved in campaigning, to complain by calling toll free number 1800 425 7755 or call centre 08518 220125.

The Collector appealed the citizens to lodge complaints pertaining to violation of election code or other complaints through C-Vigil app or help line toll free no 1950 or Kurnool district toll free number 1800 425 7755 or call centre 08518 220 125. They were also told to lodge complaints through Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mail ids. mcczppkurnool@gmail.com or cmcknl2024@gmail.com. Those who want to file complaint through Twitter can tag on dipro_kurnool Twitter account. The complaints received through electronic media and social media would also be pursued through control room and necessary action would be taken accordingly, stated the Collector.