Govt okays 20% PG medical in-service quota this year

Guntur: The government has approved the allocation of 20% seats under the PG medical in-service quota for this year, covering all clinical departments, according to Veerapandian, Commissioner of Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Services. This move addresses the demand of PHC doctors.

He met with leaders of the PHC Doctors’ Association at the Director of Public Health office in Vijayawada on Sunday. He stated that the government is positive about resolving issues such as time-bound promotions, tribal allowances, and other service matters. Initially, the government had decided to allocate 15% of seats across all clinical departments, but after discussions involving Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav, and the Chief Secretary, it was increased to 20% for this year. He said orders will be issued soon.

However, PHC doctors have repeatedly demanded that this 20% allocation be extended through 2030. Veerapandian clarified that the government cannot commit indefinitely to this, and the doctors indicated that their protest would continue despite the government’s decision.

Speaking to the media, he expressed disappointment at the doctors’ stance. He emphasised that the decision to allocate 20% of PG seats was taken after thorough consideration. Between November 2025 and November 2027, as many as 1,089 PG doctors will join service, including specialty doctors in district, regional, and teaching hospitals. Officials note that vacancies must exist for the in-service quota to function effectively, and proper planning is required.

A committee studying the implementation of the PG in-service quota for 2025-26 found only 100 assistant professor posts in teaching hospitals and 3 in the Secondary Health Directorate, totalling 103 posts eligible for the in-service quota. Initially, 15% of these would benefit 196 doctors, but increasing the quota to 20% allows 258 doctors to benefit this year.

Filling posts is essential to maintain medical services for patients. The government has been ensuring zero-vacancy staffing and will continue to align the in-service quota with future vacancies.