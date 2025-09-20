Govt planning to transform ‘Chevuru’ village into industrial hub

Nellore: Aspart of efforts in eradicating unemployment problem, government is going to transform a tiny village called Chevuru of Gudur mandal Kandukuru constituency as industrial hub very soon.

According to the sources, government has designed an action plan for acquiring as many as 15,900 acres of land for establishment of industries in the village.

When contacted by Hans India, District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that Bharath Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has already approved the proposal of the government for establish its unit in Chevuru village while several multinational companies are on way for having Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in that manner.

Collector said that following establishment of BPCL there will be possibility of providing direct and indirect employment to the number of unemployed youth in the district. When asked over the problem related to land acquisition, Collector assured that people need not worry over issue as the government is keen on paying reasonable compensation to the displaced families as per the norms.

Collector detailed that there will be no question of acquiring the fertile lands from the farmers as the lands which were not in use for cultivation (Metta Bhumulu) only will be taken up for the purpose after seeking public opinion in ‘Grama Sabha’ in the village.

He said that following establishment of units in Chevuru village, the living standards of the farmers would be increased as the government will provide highly sophisticated infrastructure facilities like roads, electrification, rail and road connectivity, marketing etc in the village.