Govt sanctions funds for Prakasam Barrage repairs

Vijayawada: The State government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 14.54 lakh for undertaking repairs to the Prakasam Barrage for the year 2025-26. The works will include maintenance of crest gates, the hoist bridge, hoist equipment, floating bulkhead gates, the diesel generator, transformer, and other key components of the barrage. In addition, the government has sanctioned Rs 12.50 lakh for the preparation of cross-sections and longitudinal sections of the Budameru rivulet, covering the stretch from above and below the Velagaleru Regulator up to the Enikepadu under tunnel (UT). The survey forms part of the modernisation of the Krishna Delta system.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad issued the administrative approvals through two separate orders on Wednesday.

According to the orders, the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) had requested approval for ordinary repairs to the Prakasam Barrage, while explaining the need and scope of works.

Meanwhile, the government approved funds for the Budameru survey in light of the previous year’s floods and their impact on Vijayawada City, NTR district, and Krishna district.