Goyaz opens showroom in Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram: Goyaz, a leading name in luxury silver jewellery has officially opened its doors in Rajahmundry. The grand inauguration was conducted by renowned actress Meenakshi Chaudhary. This showroom is located near Syamala Theatre, offering customers a luxurious and unique shopping experience.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, City MLA Adireddy Srinivas, and others participated.

Management says Goyaz is rapidly expanding its presence across South India, with upcoming store openings in Tirupati (February 8th), Khammam, and two locations in Bengaluru.