Grand Brahmotsavams Begin at Sri Kodanda Ramuni Temple in Ontimitta

The Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Ramuni in Ontimitta of Kadapa district commenced today, marking the festivities known as the second Ayodhya. Officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have made extensive preparations for the event, which will take place at the Kodanda Ram Temple from today through to the 14th of April.

This year, the TTD is set to organise the festival on a grand scale over the course of 11 days. The ceremonial Dhwajarohanam will take place in Vrishabha Lagna between 9:30 am and 10:15 am, followed by the Sesha Vahana Seva from 7 pm to 9 pm.

As part of the Brahmotsavams schedule, today is also celebrated as Sri Ram Navami. Highlights of the coming days include Hanumath Seva on the 9th of April, Garuda Seva on the 10th, and the much-anticipated Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will occur on the 11th from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, during which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will present silk clothes and pearls to the deity. A Gaja Vahana Seva will follow this event.

The Rathotsavam is slated for the 12th of April, with the Brahmotsavams concluding on the 14th with the ritual of Chakrasnanam in the morning and the Dhwajavarohanam in the evening. Additionally, a Pushpayagam is scheduled for the 15th, occurring between 5:30 pm and 9 pm.