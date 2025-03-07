Grand Women’s Day Celebrations at Annamacharya University

Rajampet : Women’s Day was celebrated grandly at Annamacharya University under the auspices of the Women Empowerment Cell to promote women’s empowerment and their role in society. Distinguished guests from various fields delivered inspiring speeches on the importance of women’s empowerment.

Dr. P. Padma, Registrar, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, highlighted the significance of education in transforming women’s lives. In her speech, she stated that education is a powerful tool that provides strength, dignity, and financial independence to women. She also elaborated on the various initiatives taken by the government to promote women’s education. Additionally, she encouraged women to achieve economic self-sufficiency through cooperative societies and self-help groups.

Smt. C. Bhavya emphasized that women are the backbone of family life and play a crucial role in social development. In her address, she highlighted the leadership qualities of women and how they can balance their professional and personal lives effectively. She also stressed the importance of women proving their capabilities in diverse fields such as business, startups, and politics. Furthermore, she encouraged women to utilize microfinance schemes and startup incentives to achieve financial independence.

Ms. P. Mounika urged women to be bold in setting their goals and remain determined to achieve them. She advised students to focus on completing their education and make full use of the opportunities available to them. She also emphasized the importance of self-confidence among young women, stating that with the right mindset, they can achieve success in their chosen paths. Additionally, she encouraged women to explore opportunities in the technology sector and enhance their participation in emerging fields.

The event was graced by Dr. C. Gangireddy (Chancellor, Annamacharya University), Dr. E. Saibaba Reddy (Vice Chancellor, Annamacharya University), C. Abshaik Reddy (Pro-Chancellor, Annamacharya University), and C. Yella Reddy (Vice Chairman, Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Rajampet). They all extended their support for women’s empowerment and emphasized the need for more opportunities for women in education and leadership roles.

Additionally, Dr. S.M.V. Narayana (Principal, Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Rajampet), Dr. N. Mallikarjun Rao (Registrar, Annamacharya University), Dr. M. Subba Rao (Dean, Student Affairs, Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Rajampet), and Dr. N.R. Gowthami (Coordinator, Women Empowerment Cell) participated in the event and shared their views on strengthening women’s empowerment. They expressed their commitment to supporting women in education and research and encouraged young women to take leadership roles.

Towards the end of the event, women who made significant contributions to society were honored with appreciation certificates. Special interactive sessions were also conducted to guide and mentor female students.

The event was organized at the Annamacharya University Quadrangle, where speakers emphasized the importance of promoting women’s empowerment through education, financial independence, and entrepreneurship. The celebration successfully created awareness and inspired many to work towards a more inclusive society where women can excel in every field.



























