GST awareness rally held

Chittoor: Replacing GST four-slab system with two-slab system will benefit all sections of people, stated district Collector Sumit Kumar. As part of ‘Super GST – Super Savings campaign, he inaugurated an awareness rally organised by Regional Transport Department near the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The rally started from RTO office and concluded at Gandhi statue junction in the city, in which motorcycles, cars, vans, tractors and other vehicles took part, displaying placards regarding the benefits of GST 2.0.

Collector Sumit Kumar said about 99% of goods will now be under 5% tax slab, leading to lower prices of raw materials and essential commodities. He noted that this would bring major relief to middle and lower-income groups as healthcare and medicine costs also will come down.

City MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan also took part in the rally, by driving a tractor. He said that under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, awareness campaigns are being conducted by various departments. He mentioned that with GST 2.0 system, families are saving between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 on household purchases each month, while vehicle buyers save from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh depending on the model. He thanked the PM for this people-friendly tax system and said prices of household and electronic items like refrigerators, mixer and grinders have reduced, making families happy. Vehicle prices, spare part costs, and insurance premiums have all dropped due to GST 2.0, offering huge relief to common people.

Mayor Amuda, CHUDA Chairperson Kotari Hemalatha, former MLC Rajasimhulu were present.