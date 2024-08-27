GST will make India Viksit Bharat, says CGST official

Nellore: AP Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) commissioner (auditing wing) Pulapaka Anand Kumar that GST will play a vital role in transforming India ‘Viksit Bharath’ (developed country) by 2047.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the CGST commissioner said that earlier there was only 70 lakh were paying the tax but after the introduction of GST the number taxpayers had doubled to 1.4 crore, all of them becoming part of Indian economy by paying taxes.

He said that Central government has been constructing roads, bridges, airports and providing other infrastructure facilities, welfare schemes through revenue from GST, among other sources.

Pointing to allocation of funds in a big way by the Central government to Andhra Pradesh in recent budged, Anand Kumar said that these funds were collected completely from traders and public on various services.

He said currently CGST commissionerate has five circles, i.e. in Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati in AP. Another two are going to be established, in Anantapur and Kurnool districts, very soon.

He said that in each circle five to six GST audit groups are working under CGST audit commissionerate in Andhra Pradesh. It is targeted to complete the auditing in 500 organisations in the current year.

The CGST commissioner appealed the people to ask for bill without fail when they purchase goods from the trader, considering it as social responsibility.

Nellore audit circle assistant commissioner Ch Usha Kiran, superintendents M Srinivasa Rao, N Jainendra Kumar and others were present