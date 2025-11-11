Guilty must pay the price, says Lokesh

Vijayawada: HRD minister Nara Lokesh said on Monday that the guilty in the alleged adulteration of ghee in Tirupati laddus will face the full weight of the law.

He claimed that the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the alleged adulteration, has exposed the truth.

“The Supreme Court-appointed SIT has exposed the truth. The guilty will face the full weight of the law,” Lokesh posted on X.

“This isn’t adulteration - it is a deliberate assault on the faith of Hindus, a desecration of our belief, and a crime against the soul of Bharat. Those who played with the sacred must pay the price,” said the TDP national general secretary.

Lokesh was reacting to reports that CBI-led SIT arrested one Ajay Kumar Sugandh, who supplied various chemicals to Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, contracted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to supply ghee to be used in the preparation of laddu prasadam.

The chemicals supplied to the dairy include monodiglycerides and acetic acid ester. The SIT made the revelations in the report submitted to the Nellore ACB court while seeking remand of Ajay Kumar, who is the 16th accused in the case.