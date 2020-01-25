Guntakal-Kallur railway line doubling, electrification completed

Guntakal (Anantapur): The Double Line between Guntakal and Kalluru for a distance of 41 km has been completed including electrification works. It is an important by-pass rail line connecting the main line in which trains from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad run towards Bengaluru. It was earlier a single line with trains running on diesel traction. In order to improve train operations, the Zone has proposed for doubling and electrification of this rail link.



Accordingly, work was sanctioned in the year 2015-16 with an estimated cost of Rs. 357 crore. The Project was completed in different phases viz., Doubling of section between Khadarpet - Gullapalyamu, Electrification of entire single line, doubling between Guntakal - Gullapalyamu, Doubling between Khadarpet - Kalluru and finally electrification of Second line.

The section between Guntakal and Kalluru reduces the distance to many important cities of southern states. Commissioner, Railway Safety has inspected this electrified Double Line and has given certification as fit to run passenger train services with immediate effect. SCR Guntakal Division Gajanam Mallya told The Hans India that Guntakal Division Officials along with the Construction department have played key role in successful completion of the project. He congratulated all the Officials and staff involved in completion of this vital project of Rayalaseema region.