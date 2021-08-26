Guntur: BIE sternly warns junior colleges against collecting excess fee

Guntur: Following complaints from parents and students, the Board of Intermediate Education secretary V Rama Krishna directed the private unaided junior colleges to follow the government order GO MS No 54.

In the order, the government had notified the fee structure of two years Intermediate courses of private and unaided junior colleges for the period from 2021-22 to 2023-24 as recommended by AP School Education Regulatory & Monitoring Commission.

For MPC, Bi PC groups in junior colleges set up in gram panchayats, maximum fee per annum is Rs15, 000. For non-science Maths groups like CEC, HEC maximum fee is Rs12, 000 per annum.

For MPC, BiPC students in the colleges set up in municipalities, fee is Rs 17,500 per annum and for the non-science group students it is Rs15,000 per annum.

For MPC, Bi PC students in the junior colleges in municipal corporations fee is Rs 20,000 per annum, for non-science maths groups like CEC,HEC, fee is Rs 18,000 per annum.

The BIE Secretary directed the college managements to display the fee details on the notice board group wise on the college notice board and implement the orders. He warned that any deviation later will be viewed seriously and stringent action will be initiated.

It may be mentioned here that the BIE has extended the last date for online admission into two-year intermediate course for the academic year 2021-22 upto August 27. Offline classes started for intermediate second year students from August 16. The BIE is making arrangements to start classes for intermediate first year students from September 1.