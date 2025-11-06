Guntur boys lift overall championship

Vijayawada: Guntur district lifted the Overall Championship title in the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Under-17 Boys’ Greco-Roman Wrestling event by securing 25 points, winning four gold medals and four bronze medals. SPS Nellore district finished second with 20 points, while Visakhapatnam secured the third position with 16 points.

The three-day SGF Under-14 and Under-17 Inter-District Boys’ and Girls’ Wrestling Championship is being organised by ZP High School, Nunna, Vijayawada Rural Mandal, under the aegis of SGFAP, Samagra Shiksha, and SGF NTR District at the Ashoka Function Hall, near Sai Baba Temple, Nunna.

Nearly 750 participants, including wrestlers, coaches, and team managers from various districts across the state, are taking part in the event. On the second day, Wednesday, the Under-17 Greco-Roman Boys’ category concluded. Dr Sk Mahaboob Bhasha, Inspector of Physical Education (School Education Department), along with K Bhushanam, President of Andhra Pradesh Wrestling Association (APWA), presented the Overall Championship Trophy to the Guntur district team. Matches in both Under-14 and Under-17 boys’ and girls’ categories across ten different weight divisions have reached the semifinal stage. The tournament will conclude on Thursday evening, said T Sri Latha, NTR District School Games Secretary.

SGFAP Inter-District Wrestling Championship Observer Chitikina Ramesh appreciated the organisers for providing excellent facilities and hospitality. He commended the school for introducing LED screens to display matches, which aid fair judgment and enhance spectator experience.

School Education Department Inspector of Physical Education Dr Sk Mahaboob Basha, presenting the under-17 boys’ Greco-Roman Overall Championship Trophy to the Guntur team at the Ashoka Function Hall at Nunna near Vijayawada on Wednesday