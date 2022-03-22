Guntur: Central government sanctions ten ESI Hospitals to AP

Guntur: The Central government has sanctioned 10 ESI Hospitals to Andhra Pradesh. Responding to a question raised by MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli replied that seven new hospitals were sanctioned to AP and three ESI Hospital buildings will be reconstructed in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam (Malkapuram).

He further said that new ESI Hospitals will come up in Guntur, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Penukonda, Visakhapatnam, Sri City in Nellore district and Atchutapuram and they are at different stages ranging from land allotment for the construction of hospitals.

Rameshwar Teli further said that reconstruction of the ESI Hospital in Rajahmundry has been entrusted to the CPWD at a cost of Rs 97.97 crore and the amount was sanctioned on November 13, 2019, out of which Rs 19.16 crore has been released so far.

Renovation of the existing ESI Hospital in Vizag (Malkapuram) was entrusted to the CPWD. The Central Minister informed that demolition and reconstruction of the ESI Hospital building in Vijayawada has been entrusted to CPWD. So far estimates were not received. ESI Hospitals in Guntur, Penukonda and Sri City in Nellore are at land allotment stage and the project at Atchutapuram has already possessed the land, he added.