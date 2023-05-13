Live
Guntur: CPM demands compensation to rain-hit farmers
Guntur : CPM State secretariat member Ch Babu Rao demanded that the government pay compensation to the farmers, whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains.
He addressed the CPM district committee meeting held at the party district office at Brodipet here on Friday. Babu Rao criticised that after BJP came to power, prices of all essential commodities besides petrol, diesel and cooking gas were increased, but the income of the people did not increase. He alleged that the Centre has failed to allot funds for the completion of Polavaram Project and did not sanction a separate railway zone to AP. He criticised that the State government is following the footsteps of the Centre and hiked property tax and collecting garbage tax and imposed a heavy burden on the people.
Party district secretary Pasam Rama Rao demanded the State government distribution of house sites to the landless poor in the State capital and pay compensation to the farmers, whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains. He urged the government to take steps to extend the Guntur channel up to Parchur.
Party leaders Y Netaji, E Appa Rao, Nalinikanth, S Bhavannarayana and others were present.