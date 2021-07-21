Guntur: Devotees make beeline for temples to mark Tholi Ekadasi

Guntur: Most of the temples in district witnessed crowd of devotees to seek blessings of the presiding deities on the occasion of Tholi Ekadasi on Tuesday.

Special pujas were performed to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy at Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda. Abhishekams and Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam were conducted by the priests.

The presiding deity was adorned with various flowers and the temple premises was also decked up on this occasion. A large number of devotees thronged the temple and performed pujas seeking lord's blessings to fulfil their wishes. Priests distributed Teertham and Prasadam to the devotees.

The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the visiting devotees. They took all precautionary measures in the backdrop of Covid-19 second wave and increase of Covid-19 cases in the district. NGOs arranged snacks and drinking water to the devotees. Devotees were not allowed into the cave to see Lord Chikati Mallaiah at Guttikonda Bilam under Pidiguralla.

The temple authorities performed special pujas to the presiding deity Chikati Mallaiah on this occasion. The police officials had already requested the devotees to perform pujas in their houses instead of coming to temple for the same.

The district administration made elaborate security arrangements at the temple to restrict entry of devotees into caves.

Special pujas were performed to Amaralingeswara Swamy at Amaralingeswara Swamy Devastanam in Amaravati. The Devastanam authorities performed special pujas with Bilwa Dalams and flowers and Abhishekams to the presiding deity Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy.

The temple premises was colourfully decorated on this occasion. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas seeking blessings of Amaralingeswara Swamy. Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Siva at Omakara Kshetram in Guntur city. Abhishekams and pujas were performed with flowers to Lord Siva.

Likewise, special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Vaikuntapuram under Amaravati mandal. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas to the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara Swamy. As many as 14 priests took part in the conduct of pujas.

Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri. The Devastanam authorities performed special pujas to Lord Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy. The Devastanam authorities followed Covid-19 norms and allowed the devotees into the temple.