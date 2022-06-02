Guntur: Need to improve skills for better jobs underlined

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy noted that some students, after completing MBBS and engineering courses, are not getting jobs due to lack of skills. They could get employment only when they improve their skills, he added.

Along with MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, the Collector on Wednesday laid foundation stone for the construction of Skill Development Centre on the premises of Nallapadu Government Polytechnic in Guntur city. The centre is being constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

Speaking on this occasion, Collector Venugopala Reddy said the government has sanctioned Rs 70 lakh to each district for the construction of skill development centre. He stressed on the need for the students to improve communication skills to get better employment. Stating that the government is setting up skill development centres to improve skills of the students, he urged students to avail the facility.

MLC Lakhsmana Rao said Rajya Sabha Member Suresh Prabhu has extended financial assistance to set up skill development centres in all the districts across the State. Social Welfare Deputy Director Madhusudhana Rao, MBTS College Principal Manikya Rao, Guntur west mandal tahsildar Suresh, Guntur east tahsildar Srikanth and others were present on the occasion.